2024 November 13 11:47

Wuchang Shipbuilding launches the large navigation ship of the South China Sea Navigation Support Center

The large navigation vessel of the South China Sea Navigation Support Center, built by China Heavy Industry Wuchang Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, was successfully launched, marking a solid step towards the smooth delivery of the vessel, which will greatly enhance the navigation support capability in China's South China Sea area after delivery.

The vessel is a large steel buoy vessel with a total length of about 75 meters, using an all-electric propulsion system, with three main diesel generator sets, two full-steering thrusters, bow thrusters and a dynamic positioning system.

After the vessel is delivered, it is mainly responsible for the installation, lifting and maintenance of buoys in various ports and waterways in the South China Sea, and also engages in navigation inspection, maintenance, emergency repair, etc., and can also take into account the transportation of duty personnel in the South China Sea, supply of islands and reefs and monitoring of radio navigation signals.