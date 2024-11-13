2024 November 13 10:52

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 5,050dwt vessel 'Iana’ for Transtal Shipping

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announced the successful christening and launch of the IANA, a diesel-electric propelled multi-purpose vessel and the first vessel in the SALMO series. The 5,050 dwt dry cargo vessel has been fully developed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards' in-house design team and marks the yard's sustainable building line following its strategic growth ambitions, according to the company's release.

The innovative IANA fits into Transtal Shipping's sustainable fleet renewal strategy. The diesel-electric propelled SALMO is equipped with three generator sets of 532bkW each and a devided power with two electric motors of 600 ekW each, resulting in competitive fuel consumption figures.

The SALMO series is one of the latest product lines of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and consists of a modular built innovative diesel-electric dry cargo vessel design with deadweight capacities between 5,050 dwt and 6,500 dwt. The state-of-the-art vessels are based on sustainable shipping solutions and are over 32% below the current IMO EEDI phase 3 requirements.

The SALMO offers unique advantages due to its highly efficient hull shape combined with a reliable diesel-electric propulsion system. The hull shape of the SALMO vessels has been specially developed for this type of propulsion and incorporates all the knowledge and experience gained from previously built vessels and the larger LABRAX series (7,280 dwt). Furthermore, the vessel meets all the requirements of a dry cargo vessel with a highly efficient cargo hold, low fuel consumption and low emissions and low OPEX.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, headquartered in Kampen (The Netherlands), is a seventh-generation family business with a combined experience in shipbuilding spanning over three hundred years. The shipyard's focus is on supplying future-proof smart ships that strive for emission-free shipping using innovative sustainable solutions. With more than 350 newbuild vessels successfully delivered to satisfied customers, 25 of which are diesel-electric, LNG-electric and hydrogen-electric, and more than 17 years of experience with diesel-electric propulsion systems, the shipyard has a proven ability to deliver vessels to the highest standards. In addition to innovative multi-purpose short sea vessels, Thecla Bodewes Shipyards also builds shallow water tugs and pushers, modern dredgers and vessels for special purposes.