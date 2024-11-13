2024 November 13 10:00

ACCIONA to build a new breakwater to shelter floating port terminal in Ravenna

Acciona and Italy's RCM Costruzioni will build a breakwater to protect the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located off the port of Ravenna, in a contract worth 216 million euros ($230 million), according to Acciona's release.

The terminal, which will be managed by Italy's gas grid operator Snam, is expected to be ready in the first quarter of next year.

Imports of LNG, which arrives via ships and is regasified at terminals before being transported through pipeline to domestic customers, have become a major source of supply, covering around one fourth of Italy's annual gas consumption.



Ravenna's work consists of a vertical concrete quay, with a length of 880 meters and a width of 22 meters.

The project will be located 8.5 kilometres off the coast of Punta Marina, south of the port of Ravenna in the northern Adriatic Sea, and has a completion period of 24 months.

The contract is fully covered with funds granted by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to the North Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority, the client for the contract.



Acciona, whose Italian business is headed by Luigi Patìmo, provides water supply and treatment services to more than two million people in 10 Italian regions.

It has also carried out major infrastructure projects in the country, such as the railway junction linking Bologna to the Milan-Naples high-speed rail line and the expansion of Rome Fiumicino airport.