2024 November 13 09:21

Bureau Veritas embarks with Selar to certify its pioneering wind and solar powered polar expedition vessel

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, is collaborating with shipowner Selar, designer Cormoran/Ship-ST and shipyard CNOI on the certification of Captain Arctic, Selar’s pioneering polar expedition cruise designed to operate with close to zero carbon emissions, according to BV's release.

Under construction by CNOI, the vessel is the first of its kind in polar exploration, built for complete sustainability with primary propulsion from wind and solar energy. Measuring 230 feet, it features five rigid sails designed by Cormoran/Ship-ST, integrated with 20,000 square feet of solar panels. This design enables silent, emission-free cruising, reducing CO₂ output by 90% compared to conventional vessels.

Its rigid sail system underwent a comprehensive assessment by Bureau Veritas, verifying its compliance with BV’s rules for safety and performance, including BV NR206 for Wind Propulsion System. The rigid sail and solar wings were granted Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas in 2023.

Sophie Galvagnon, Co-founder and CEO of Selar, said: “The maritime industry represents 3% of the global CO2 emissions, there is an urgent need for radical shifts especially on growing markets like the expedition cruise.”





