2024 November 12 17:42

ZeroNorth and Vitol launch digital bunker trial in port of Rotterdam

ZeroNorth, Vitol and the port of Rotterdam have today completed a first digital bunker delivery, marking the launch of a four-week trial. During this period, Vitol will carry out three to four bunker deliveries in the Port of Rotterdam, using ZeroNorth’s electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution. The aim is to demonstrate the benefits of digital over manual bunker delivery notes by assessing time savings during bunkering, enhanced operational efficiency and improved data quality, according to the company's release.

The trial further aims to demonstrate the solution's viability for the port’s operations, thereby enabling the Port of Rotterdam to be the first port in Europe to take steps to digitalise bunkering. With that, Rotterdam follows the example of the Maritime and Port Authority in Singapore (MPA), which was the world’s first port to implement and mandate eBDN. As two of the largest bunkering ports globally, Singapore and Rotterdam play crucial roles in catalysing global efforts to enhance efficiency in international shipping as part of the Singapore-Rotterdam Green and Digital Shipping Corridor. ZeroNorth and Vitol have both been part of driving this work in Singapore, where Vitol Bunkers, in close collaboration with ZeroNorth, became one of the first to adopt eBDN under MPA’s approval.

After the trial, the parties will fully integrate eBDN into the systems of the Port of Rotterdam and its suppliers, laying the foundation for a fully digitalised workflow.