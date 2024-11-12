2024 November 12 16:41

Port of Rotterdam Authority sets tariffs for the next three years

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has set the tariffs for the port of Rotterdam for the next three years, according to the company's release. The method for calculating the seaport and inland port dues is changing from 1 January 2025.

The seaport dues were always calculated based on the vessel size and type and quantity of throughput. A sustainability component is being added based on the size of a vessel. This new calculation method entails a more significant role for sustainability and efficient loading.

The general indexation of the current seaport and inland port tariffs amounts to 6 per cent for 2025. For the two subsequent years, these amount to 3.5 per cent in 2026 and 2.5 per cent in 2027. As of 2025, several existing discounts on seaport dues are being abolished. This is to simplify the overall calculation of seaport dues. The abolition of the discounts will be compensated in the basic tariffs. Three discounts, aimed at sustainability and efficiency, are being increased.

From 1 January 2025, if a sea-going vessel has a high score on the Environmental Ship Index (ESI), an international standard for the sustainability of sea-going vessels, the total seaport dues could be lower for a shipping company, also when a vessel has a so-called Green Award certificate. Furthermore, the load factor will also count in the new seaport tariff. The seaport dues per transhipped tonne of cargo will be lower when a vessel’s shipping capacity is used as efficiently as possible. That will also have a positive effect on emissions per transhipped tonne.

This is the first change to port tariffs since 2022. The Port of Rotterdam Authority places significant importance on implementing these changes committed to sustainability and efficiency, emphasises Matthijs van Doorn, commercial director at Port of Rotterdam Authority.

‘Port of Rotterdam wants to be climate neutral by 2050, while remaining vital and competitive. These changes to the port tariffs are part of that vision. I am pleased that we can make this happen with Deltalinqs and the Association of Rotterdam Shipbrokers and Agents (VRC).’

There is additional attention to sustainability in how the inland port dues are calculated. From 2025, a sustainability contribution of 5 per cent is being added. That means the inland port dues for motorised vessels are being increased by 5 per cent. The revenues from this increase will be reserved and used to contribute to sustainability initiatives in the inland shipping sector.

Skippers who share their emission data with the Port of Rotterdam Authority via the Green Award system can neutralise this increase through a 5 per cent discount on inland port dues.

The current environmental differentiation scheme will be replaced by an incentive scheme based on Green Award certificates. Vessels with Bronze and Silver certificates will receive a 15 per cent discount, vessels with Gold certificates will receive a 30 per cent discount, and vessels with Platinum certificates will receive a 100 per cent discount on the inland port dues. For barges that share location data via a tracker with the Port of Rotterdam, a 5 percent discount on the inland port dues applies. Transparency in this contributes to safety at the port and provides insight into berth occupation rates of barges.