2024 November 12 16:25

Vitol Terminal Latvia introduces new aniline transshipment service

Co., Ltd. “Vitol Terminal Latvia” (VTL), previously known as Co., Ltd. ““Ventspils Nafta” Terminal”, flexibly adapts to market shifts, continuously enhancing and extending the scope of services. In response to customer needs, starting this December, VTL will deliver a new service – storage and transshipment of aniline, according to the company's release.

The planned aniline handling capacity will be up to 15,000 tons per year. This service will be provided within the existing technological processes with equipment already at VTL’s disposal. Handling and storage volumes will stay at their present level without any increase.



The planned changes in the operations of VTL, starting with the transshipment of aniline, will not cause any further threats to the inhabitants outside the site, as the volume of transshipment and storage of hazardous chemicals will not be inflated.

“Considering the specifics of our functions, safety, sustainability, and commitment towards the environment overall play a crucial role in VTL’s development strategy – this year, we have successfully commissioned a new solar panel park with a total capacity of 400 kW. This will allow us to produce up to 20% of the terminal’s yearly energy consumption, decreasing reliance on external energy sources, strengthening sustainable procedures, and becoming one of the facilitators of sustainable energy in its sector in Latvia,” emphasizes Igors Martjanovs.

VTL also makes a considerable contribution to the economic expansion of Ventspils and the growth of the region: last year, the enterprise was recognized as the largest taxpayer in the transportation and storage sector in Ventspils and the largest personal income tax payer per employee in the municipality. VTL was also acknowledged as one of the most appropriate salary payers in Latvia, taking 2nd place in the category of small and medium-sized companies in the “Top of the Fairest Payers”.