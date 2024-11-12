2024 November 12 15:18

Seatrium inks LoI for a Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s wind market

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group) announced that its subsidiary has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Japan-based Penta-Ocean Construction (POC) to carry out early engineering work for a 5,000t fully-revolving Heavy Lift Vessel project for the Japan wind market.

Subject to the final investment decision by POC, the full EPC contract award is expected in 1Q 2025. POC is Japan’s leading marine contractor with a keen interest to expand its business in the offshore wind sector. POC owns a range of self-propelling trailing suction hopper and cutter suction dredgers, etc., for marine construction works as well as two turbine installation vessels equipped with a 800t and a 1,600t lifting capacity crane respectively.

In Singapore, POC is a main contractor in various marine & land civil engineering, and building projects, including the development of Pasir Panjang Terminal Phase 3 and 4, the Tuas Mega Port, LTA projects and ION Orchard.

