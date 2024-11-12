2024 November 12 14:55

Silverstream and Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) sign MoU to drive Silverstream® System installations

Silverstream Technologies, a maritime clean technology company specialising in air lubrication systems, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) Ltd, one of the largest ship repair yards in China and part of China Merchants Group. This partnership aims to drive retrofit installations of the Silverstream® System, according to the company's release.

Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) operates repair yards in Shekou, Shenzhen. The shipyard accepts all major vessel types but is well known as the leading repair yard in China for LNG carriers (LNGCs). LNGCs have a scheduled dry docking every five years after delivery; a time window that presents an ideal opportunity to retrofit clean technologies and enhance vessel energy efficiency without any loss of hire.

The dockyard has serviced 734 vessels in the past three years from all segments, and so far in 2024 alone, it has dry-docked 28 LNGCs. As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on installations of the Silverstream® System for vessels dry docking at Yiu Lian (Shekou), ensuring efficient delivery, tailored to customers’ needs.

The Silverstream® System reduces frictional resistance between the water and the hull surface, reducing net fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 5-10%. The system is unique in that it is the only proven air lubrication technology that can be retrofitted in 10 days or less, as well as being applicable to newbuilds.

The system is fuel agnostic, effective in all sea states, and is applicable to all shipping segments.