2024 November 12 13:44

BAR Technologies signs an agreement with WindWaves to manufacture new 20 and 24 metre WindWings

BAR Technologies (BAR), a leading marine engineering consultancy in wind propulsion and simulation-based innovation, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with WindWaves (formerly Nervión Naval Offshore), a pioneer in floating wind platforms, to manufacture, market and distribute BAR’s new 20 and 24 metre WindWings® rigid sail design in Europe.

The two companies had already announced an agreement for the 37.5 metre WindWings® rigid sail in February of this year. This agreement will allow European customers and those using dry docks in the region to access a wider range of products from the entire WindWings® portfolio.

Under the agreement, WindWaves will manage the value chain, from the construction of the 20 and 24 metre WindWings® to their installation in shipyards across Europe. WindWaves will also manage the life cycle of WindWings®, as well as crew training in rigid sail handling. The new 20 and 24 metre WindWings® models are a more compact and lighter version of the original patented 3-element design, saving over 500 tonnes of CO₂ per year for each WindWings®, with a return on investment of less than five years.

The new BAR product is designed for smaller vessels such as managed bulk carriers, tankers and small craft, increasing the target fleet by 50% and making wind assisted propulsion (WAP) technology accessible to a much wider range of vessels. Weighing under 30 tonnes, the new range is extremely cost effective and easy to install in new builds and retrofit projects.

The fuel saving capabilities of WindWings® were first independently verified by DNV-Maritime in May 2024. Its deployment on vessels such as Pyxis Ocean and Berge Olympus has already demonstrated a 32% reduction in energy consumption per nautical mile, solidifying WindWings® as a reliable and affordable option for shipowners.

BAR Technologies offers a wide range of design and engineering consultancy services, focusing on four key sectors: commercial vessels, workboats, pleasure craft and engineering solutions.



WindWaves is a subsidiary of Amper Group. Amper is a Spanish business group with over 60 years of history, of which over 35 years in the Spanish market.