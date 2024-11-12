2024 November 12 12:31

Sanmar delivers powerful escort tug to P&O Maritime Logistics

Sanmar has delivered a high-performance, technologically advanced escort tug to our long-term client P&O Maritime Logistics, according to the company's release.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar, RAstar 2900SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and known as BIGAÇAY XIV, during the build at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkiye, the tug has been renamed P&O GAYNDE by her new owners.

The tug is the latest and most advanced of a distinctive class of ASD tugs with a unique sponsored hull form, proven through model and full-scale testing to significantly enhance escort towing and seakeeping performance.

Measuring 29.4m LOA, with a moulded breadth of 13.3m, moulded depth of 5.5m and design draft of 5.75m, P&O GAYNDE can achieve a minimum of 80 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and minimum of 75 tonnes astern. It can achieve a free running speed ahead of 12 knots and has accommodation for a crew of up to eight.

Sanmar’s Bigaçay Class tugboats are primarily intended for demanding escort operations in exposed areas where exceptional seakeeping capabilities are crucial. They also have full FiFi1 fire-fighting capability.

P&O Maritime Logistics, a subsidiary of DP World, manages specialized maritime services across its global portfolio. The addition of the P&O Gaynde reflects the company’s ongoing investment in eco-friendly, high-performing vessels. Adhering to strict IMO Tier III emission standards, the vessel aligns with global environmental goals, further underscoring their commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency in maintaining smooth port operations.

This latest delivery brings to number of Sanmar-built tugs in its fleet to eight, in a mutually beneficial relationship dating back to 2013.

In 2013 and 2014 respectively Sanmar delivered two Bakirçay series ASD tugboats named BULANI and SEREIA to P&O in Mozambique. Following year in 2015, Sanmar delivered a Bogaçay Series ASD tugboat named SHAHEEN 2020 to the United Arab Emirates, and in 2018, Doğançay Series twin screw tugboat named EGAL and in 2020, her sister M JEEX to operate in Somaliland.

The latest deliveries to P&O were for their operations in Dominican Republic. Sanmar delivered two tugs in 2023, ASD tug P&O CAREY and ATD tug P&O MANATI.