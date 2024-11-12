2024 November 12 11:40

e1 Marine and STAX Engineering partner on innovative barge-based emission capture and control project

e1 Marine, pioneers of methanol to hydrogen power for the maritime industry and mobile emissions capture and control leaders, STAX Engineering have announced a collaborative partnership to advance emissions capture and control technology for ocean-going vessels, according to e1 Marine's release.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the maritime industry’s decarbonization by combining e1 Marine’s advanced methanol-to-hydrogen power systems (M2PWR) with STAX’s cutting-edge emissions capture and control (C&C) technology. STAX technology reduces the pollution from the ocean-going vessels, and e1Marine’s M2PWR will further enhance the cleanliness of STAX’s power sources.

The project was funded by the South Coast AQMD and California Air Resources Board (CARB) as part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. South Coast AQMD is the grant administrator and partners with STAX and e1 Marine on this technology demonstration project, which is expected to deploy in early 2025.

As part of this initiative, e1 Marine will install its M2PWR onto STAX’s barges. The system will supplement their onboard power needs to demonstrate that emissions capture and control for maritime vessels can be safe, effective, and sustainable. STAX already offers CARB-compliant C&C technology for some vessel classes.

“Partnering with STAX Engineering allows e1 Marine to showcase how our M2PWR system can provide cleaner power for barge operations while in port,” said David Lee, Executive Director of e1Marine. “By combining our technical expertise, we will ensure the system meets all regulatory requirements and complies with evolving emissions mandates. We hope this initiative demonstrates to the market that proven solutions are available to reduce port emissions and improve air quality in coastal communities.”

e1 Marine provides an immediately viable, low- to zero-pollution alternative to fossil fuels, supporting the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts. The patented STAX’s C&C technology easily attaches to auxiliary and boiler exhausts across all vessel classes without modification, removing 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx) before releasing purified gas.