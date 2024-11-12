2024 November 12 11:00

New Yangzi Shipbuilding delivers SEASPAN's 12th dual-fuel medium-sized container ship

On November 9, the twelfth LNG dual-fuel 7000TEU container ship "ZIM JASPER" built by New Yangzi Shipbuilding of Yangtze River Shipbuilding Group for shipowners SEASPAN and ZIM was unmoored from the shipyard dock and delivered to ZIM Shipping fleet for operation.

The ship was started in construction in mid-October 2023, entered the dock in late April 2024, was launched in early August, and successfully completed the sea trial mission on November 2. All test results met the design standards.

The construction was successfully completed with the joint efforts of the on-site supervision team of the shipowner, DNV classification society, and employees of the shipyard.

On the morning of November 7, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, SEASPAN and ZIM jointly held a grand naming ceremony for the ship.