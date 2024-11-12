2024 November 12 10:03

Zhenhua Heavy Industries launched the world's largest piling vessel for CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Bureau

On November 11, the launching ceremony of the 150-meter pile-driving vessel "Erhang Changqing" built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for CCCC Second Navigation Engineering Bureau was held at Zhenhua Offshore Engineering.

The ship is the largest piling ship currently under construction in the world. The total length is 130.5 meters, the width is 40.8 meters, the depth is 8.4 meters, the pile frame height is 150 meters, and it can drive pile foundations with a maximum pile weight of 700 tons and a diameter of 7 meters.

The ship uses the world's largest 5,000-ton thrust ultra-large oil cylinder independently developed in China; it is equipped with a pile positioning system with a far-sea star station differential function, which can achieve centimeter-level deep-sea pile positioning accuracy; it is the first time in the industry to apply diesel-electric hybrid DC networking technology equipped with supercapacitors to further improve fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions.

It has developed a pile driving operation management system that integrates real-time perception of hydrological parameters, auxiliary operation decision-making, automatic identification of operation procedures, and automatic generation of pile driving data, effectively improving the intelligence and digitalization of ship operations.

At present, the ship has completed the lifting of the main oil cylinder and the single-machine load test of the three main generators, and has entered the equipment debugging stage ahead of schedule. The debugging and inspection work is progressing steadily. After Jishui, the ship will mainly carry out work on the variable amplitude test of the pile frame system.