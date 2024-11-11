2024 November 11 17:18

Strategic Marine signs contract with Mainprize Offshore for six new Supa Swath vessels, with options for six more

Strategic Marine announced the signing of a significant contract with Mainprize Offshore for the construction of six state-of-the-art Supa Swath vessels, with an option for an additional six vessels. This agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Seawork in June, Europe’s largest on-water commercial marine and workboat exhibition and the recent deliveries of MO10 & MO 11, the latest additions to the Mainprize fleet earlier this year, and marks a strategic strengthening of their fleet capabilities and service offerings, according to the company's release.

The Supa Swath vessels, renowned for their superior stability, efficiency, and advanced technology, are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and versatility. These vessels offer unparalleled stability, making them ideal for demanding environments, significant fuel savings with cutting-edge propulsion systems that contribute to sustainability goals, and the latest navigation and communication technologies for safer, more efficient operations. Additionally, their design supports a wide range of maritime activities, including transportation, offshore support, and research.

The first of the six Supa Swath vessels is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore.

With the firm six vessel order, Mainprize Offshore would have effectively increase their fleet size to 17 strong by end 2026, with further potential to extend this figure to 21 by end 2028, placing the company in a prime position to support the growing O&M requirements in the European region.

In addition to the earlier two Supa Swath vessels, namely MO10 and MO11, Strategic Marine would boast a potentially built a good track record of building these newly “blank sheet of paper” design as per designer, Mr James Walker of Walker Marine Design.



Founded in 1979, Mainprize Offshore is a market-leading designer, proprietor, and operator of crew transfer vessels, servicing offshore wind farms throughout the UK and Europe. The company operates vessels that serve leading global offshore wind players including Vestas, Vattenfall, Orsted and RWE.



Strategic Marine Group is a full-capacity global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels.