2024 November 11 17:01

Hanwha Ocean wins 713.5 bln-won deal to build two LNG carriers for Maran Gas Maritime

Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Monday it has secured a 713.5 billion-won (US$511.6 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas carriers, contributing to the company's strong cumulative order value, the largest among South Korean shipbuilders this year, according to Yonhap.

The 174,000-ton vessels will be built at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje on the southern coast and delivered to Maran Gas Maritime Inc., a gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group of Greece, by December 2027, according to the company.

The contract also includes options for two additional vessels, indicating potential follow-up orders, the company added.

So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $7.87 billion worth of orders to build a total of 39 vessels, far exceeding $3.5 billion for the whole of 2023.

This cumulative total marks the highest order value achieved by any South Korean shipbuilder this year.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of Hanwha Group in May last year.