2024 November 11 15:32

Maersk Tankers to deploy suction sail technology at scale to reduce CO2 emissions

Maersk Tankers, one of the world’s largest tanker operators, is set to deploy eSAIL® suction sail technology on five of its MR vessels as part of its strategy to reduce its environmental footprint and advance sustainable solutions in maritime transportation.

With over 240 tankers and gas carriers in operation, Maersk Tankers is continually exploring and adopting advanced energy-efficient technologies to create a sustainable fleet. As part of this effort, Maersk Tankers will install eSAIL® the suction sail technology, developed by bound4blue, a leader in automated Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS), according to the company's release.

bound4blue will supply and install the suction sails, while the green technology catalyst Njord will lead the integration, installation, and validation of the systems. The installation marks the largest deployment of eSAIL® technology to date.



The eSAIL® works by dragging air across its aerodynamic surface to generate lift and propulsive efficiency, which significantly reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions. Each vessel will be equipped with four 26-meter autonomous eSAIL® systems, which automatically adjust to wind conditions for optimal performance. The technology will be installed on the vessels Maersk Tacoma, Maersk Tampa, Maersk Tangier, Maersk Teesport, and Maersk Tokyo during dry dock periods in 2025 and 2026.

Maersk Tankers first introduced WAPS technology to its fleet in 2018 with the installation of rotor sails on the Maersk Pelican. Drawing on its experience with deployment and of WAPS, Maersk Tankers expects double-digit percentage reductions in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per vessel. Njord, appointed by Maersk Tankers as their green transition partner for the project, has managed the design and technology selection process end-to-end and will lead the integration and installation of the systems, while also validating the savings.

Additional initiatives to promote sustainability across the Maersk Tankers fleet include optimising energy efficiency through analytics-driven tools, investing in energy-saving devices (ESDs), and actively exploring alternative marine fuels such as methanol and ammonia.



Maersk Tankers and affiliated companies operate one of the largest tanker fleets in the world through direct ownership and commercial management solutions for shipowners. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 people and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Maersk Tankers is owned by A.P. Moller Holding.

Njord is a strategic partner to the maritime industry, driving the adoption of both standard and advanced efficiency technologies to accelerate the energy transition. Njord provides specialized expertise in green solutions to enable maritime companies across container, bulk, tanker, and gas shipping to achieve measurable, sustainable outcomes.

bound4blue develops automated wind-assisted propulsion systems as a turnkey solution for all shipowners and shipping companies seeking to reduce fuel costs and polluting emissions. bound4blue’s eSAIL® system is a validated solution for saving fuel and emissions, completely autonomous, with low maintenance and easy installation onboard, being the most cost-efficient wind propulsion technology today. It is suitable for Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels, regardless of their size or age. The company, founded in 2014 with a vocation clearly focused on the renewable energy sector in the maritime field, has its headquarters in Cantabria (Spain) and offices in Barcelona and Singapore. The company has installed its eSAIL® system on four ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners.