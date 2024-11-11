2024 November 11 14:45

DP World Australia announces acquisition of Silk Logistics

DP World Australia, a subsidiary of DP World, announces it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Silk Logistics Holdings Limited via a Scheme of Arrangementwith a cash offer of A$2.14 per share. The transaction values the equity of Silk Logistics at approximately A$174.5 million, according to the company's release.

This transaction is subject to shareholder approval of Silk Logistics and standard closing conditions, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is expected to complete in the first half of 2025.

Silk Logistics is a comprehensive port-to-door logistics services provider which operates 21 logistics hubs and 25 warehousing sites across five Australian states. Silk Logistics partners with some of the world’s leading brands providing efficient and cost-effective services to a national customer base. The Group operates two main business segments:

Port Logistics: Seamless wharf cartage services between Australia’s major ports.

Contract Logistics: Warehousing and multimodal distribution solutions to support complex supply chain needs.

DP World Australia is a subsidiary of DP World, a leading global transport and logistics company, handling approximately 10% of global containerised trade. DP World Australia operates four container terminals and three container parks -- at Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle -- as well as inland distribution centres and warehouses.