2024 November 11 13:24

SAFEEN Group achieves Guinness World Record for most powerful electric tugboat

SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, in collaboration with Damen Shipyards Group, has announced that it has achieved a Guinness World Records title for Most Powerful Electric tugboat. The record was set by measuring the tug’s high peak value strength by bollard pull, demonstrating unprecedented performance for an all-electric vessel, according to the company's release.

With an average high peak pull of 78.2 tonnes, SAFEEN Group’s innovative electric tug built by Damen Shipyards Group. The Guinness World Record was accomplished at Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship facility and was announced during ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event which is placing great emphasis on the energy transition.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the innovative all-electric harbour tug vessel tug, the first of its kind in the Middle East, contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of marine activities thanks to its zero emissions from “Tank to Propeller” and offers a cost-effective alternative to diesel powered vessels due to lower maintenance expenditure.