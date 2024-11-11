2024 November 11 12:53

Höegh Evi to partner with SEMOP Port-La Nouvelle to develop strategic infrastructure for hydrogen import to France and Europe

Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the port of Port-La Nouvelle to develop a floating terminal for hydrogen imports, according to the company's release.

The hydrogen will be imported from producers located in the Middle East, North Africa and the Americas. The terminal at Port-La Nouvelle will accelerate the shift to clean energy in Europe by becoming a vital hub for importing large volumes of hydrogen.

In collaboration with European projects such as the HySoW Hydrogen and the gas pipeline operator Teréga, the floating import terminal will connect Port-La Nouvelle to major hydrogen transport infrastructures, thereby strengthening the industrial and energy attractiveness of the Occitanie region and promoting job growth.

The terminal will facilitate the import of up to 210,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year as early as 2030, according to the project timeline and dependent on the readiness of France’s hydrogen pipeline. The partners are now collaborating on a feasibility assessment and design of the infrastructure solution within the port.

The port of Port-La Nouvelle is located in the OCCITANIE Region, the second largest region in France. This new deep-water port is currently under construction and will be open for business as from early 2026 onwards. It will allow the evolution of existing traffic and the diversification of activities.