2024 November 11 12:08

ICTSI's Adriatic Gate Container Terminal hit 2 more milestones

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in the Port of Rijeka in Croatia, recently attained two more milestones by handling a record monthly throughput and the highest single vessel exchange, according to the company's release.

AGCT’s new highest monthly throughput exceeds the previous record set in July 2024 by 11 percent.

“We are pleased with the teamwork and efforts of our staff to achieve this new milestone. I am sure we will have a few more ahead. The result is even more pleasing given that we had been down to single berth operation with the 100-meter deepening project,” said Emmanuel Papagiannakis, AGCT chief executive officer.

He added: “We now see a return to two berth operations as the project is completed in October, improving the terminal’s service levels.”

Additionally, AGCT set a new single vessel exchange record with 7,120 TEUs during its servicing of the Maersk Huacho. The vessel operates in the 2M Alliance, a joint vessel sharing service by Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company that directly connects China and other far east ports in the Adriatic region. In the same month, AGCT also achieved an all-time high on the Ocean Alliance, comprised of CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL, with 3,193 TEUs.

Rail throughput continued to recover following the Red Sea crisis earlier in the year, with rail share reaching more than 41 percent of total throughput.