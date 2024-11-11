2024 November 11 10:43

Hudong Zhonghua completes sea trial of LNG carrier built for Qatar Energy

On November 2, the No. 3 ship H1792A built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, for Qatar Energy successfully completed the "two-in-one" trial voyage and returned safely.

During the sea trial, a temporary party branch was established in the Second General Assembly Department.

The sea trial was a success and the inspection reports of various projects were highly recognized by the shipowner’s ship inspection team.

The H792A ship is a fifth-generation "Changheng Series" 174,000 cubic meter LNG transport ship independently developed and designed by Hudong-Zhonghua. It adopts the GTT NO.96 membrane cargo containment system and is classified by the China Classification Society (CCS). It is tailored to the technical standards formed by the world's largest LNG fleet currently operated by Qatar Energy Company.

The ship is 299 meters long, 46.4 meters wide and 26.25 meters deep. It adopts the latest generation of double skeg lines and is equipped with a number of low-carbon and digital technologies. It has good fast performance, low navigation emissions, high level of advancement, strong global versatility, light empty ship weight, strong cargo capacity, light empty ship weight, and strong cargo capacity.