2024 November 11 10:20

CSSC Engine delivers China's first domestically produced methanol dual-fuel main engine

On November 7, the first domestically produced 5S50ME-C LGIM 9.6EcoEGR methanol dual-fuel main engine was successfully delivered to China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Dachai Engine Co., Ltd.

The 5S50ME-C LGIM 9.6EcoEGR methanol dual-fuel main engine has a maximum power of 6,650 kilowatts, meeting the latest TIII emission standards of the International Maritime Organization.

The main engine adopts exhaust gas recirculation technology, which can reduce the maximum combustion temperature and the generation of nitrogen oxides compared to traditional main engines. When using green methanol fuel, it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95%, nitrogen oxide emissions by 80%, and achieve zero emissions of sulfur oxides and particulate matter. While having significant environmental advantages, it can effectively save energy consumption and reduce ship operating costs.

Up to now, the company has delivered 4 methanol dual-fuel main engines to customers.