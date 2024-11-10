  The version for the print
    Chittagong port sees 13% fall in export container handling

    Handling of outbound containers at Chittagong port fell by 13% in October, compared to September, in a month that both the transport drivers and garment workers enforced repeated strikes, Container News reported.

    Data shows that in October, the prime seaport of Bangladesh handled 66,932 TEU of export containers compared to 75,603 TEU in the previous month.

    During the just concluded month, the Chittagong-based prime mover and trailer drivers enforced strikes twice, once for 32 hours and another time for 23 hours, suspending the movement of boxes to and from Chittagong port.

    The strikes resulted in some ships delaying their sailing as designated containers could not reach the port from the depots or the factory premises.

    The trailers and prime movers are the main vehicles which bring boxes from the factories and inland container depots to the port for shipment. At the same time, they also carry containers from the port premises to the off-docks and directly to the factories or warehouses from the port yards.

    In October, garment workers in several parts of the capital city of Dhaka staged demonstrations, clashed with police, and put fire on vehicles of law enforcement agencies which caused many to get wounded.

    On the last day of September, one female garment worker died, being shot by police, as the workers clashed with police when demonstrating outside the factories seeking due wages.

    This situation has disrupted the shipment of export cargoes as production is hampered as well as transportation of imported raw materials for factories.

    However, data shows that handling import containers in October increased by 1,823 TEUs or 2.34% totalling 120,225 TEUs. In September the port handled 118,402 TEUs of containers.

    In October, the Chittagong port, which handles 98% of seaborne trade in the country, also handled 6,662 TEUs of empty import boxes and 53,895 TEUs of empty export boxes.

    Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA), said container handling was supposed to be increased in October compared to September, but the opposite has happened.

    He noted apparel shipment orders may have fallen following the student movements in July and August which might have resulted in the port’s performance.

    Sikder added container depots also performed lower than usual in October as the depots are entitled to handle almost 100% of total outbound containers.

