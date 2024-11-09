  The version for the print
  2024 November 9 11:08

    ZIM integrates Hoopo's solar tracking solutions

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is speeding the global deployment of smart containers, increasing visibility and transparency by integrating Hoopo’s hoopoSense Solar trackers. ZIM’s smart container system reportedly offers end-to-end tracking, including the inland leg, providing clients with complete visibility into their shipments and a more precise ETA, even after the containers leave ports or depots on their way to their ultimate destinations, Port Technology reported.

    The hoopoSense Solar tracker features a battery life of more than 12 years, which is enough to endure the whole lifecycle of a container.

    This reduces the need for expensive replacements. Each tracker provides exact position data and has a unique, industry-first built-in door-opening detection technology with 99 per cent accuracy, which improves cargo security by tracking unlawful entry during the container’s voyage.

    The tracker satisfies ATEX-1 criteria for safe products, making it appropriate for LNG tankers and a variety of maritime situations.

    Hoopo’s all-in-one tracker also allows for quick deployment and avoids the possibility of future failures caused by add-on devices.

    Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO, said: “ZIM’s global rollout of Hoopo’s technology is revolutionising container visibility. Our smart container services give our customers critical real-time data, enabling better decision-making across their supply chains and risk mitigation while the cargo is in transit.

    “With Hoopo’s integrated door sensors, ZIM offers unmatched tracking visibility in the industry. This accelerated deployment reinforces ZIM’s position as an industry leader in technology and innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers.”

    Ittay Hayut, CEO and Co-Founder of Hoopo, added: “This Hoopo proprietary solution integrates multiple sensors with sophisticated algorithms to achieve unmatched accuracy and reliability.”

    In September, ZIM partnered with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for long-term operations on the Asia-US East Coast and Asia-US Gulf trade routes.

