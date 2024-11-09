2024 November 9 09:52

Mexican terminal TMAZ welcomes arrival of MSC vessel

Terminal Marítima Mazatlán (TMAZ) marked a new milestone this November by welcoming the MSC Bern V, the longest container ship ever to dock at the Mexican port, Container News reports.



Built in 2008, MSC Bern measures 261 meters in length and 32 meters in width and its cargo included timber, chickpeas, tires, toys, and fishmeal.



“Together with MSC and Captain Dmitry Sergeyev, we celebrate this call. The operation involved a total of 2,671 cargo movements, which demonstrates our constantly growing operational capacity and our team’s professionalism and commitment,” stated Mauricio Ortiz, CEO of TMAZ.