    Montreal Port urges Trudeau government to end strike

    The Montreal Port Authority is calling on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to intervene to end a weeklong strike that is disrupting operations in the country’s second-largest port, according to Bloomberg.

    Two terminals operated by Termont Montreal Inc. that account for about 40% of the port’s container handling capacity have been closed since Oct. 31 after unionized dockworkers walked off the job. It is the third labor action at the port in a month. The port authority said it considers all container handling operations at international terminals to be at a standstill.

    “It’s obvious that there are no negotiations, and that the government needs to act by offering both sides a path to reach a genuine industrial peace,” Julie Gascon, Montreal Port’s chief executive officer, said in a Thursday statement.

    The 1,200 dockworkers, represented by the Port of Montreal Longshoremen’s Union, have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31. Talks with the Maritime Employers Association, the group representing companies operating the terminals, are at an impasse over wages and work-life balance.

    Montreal Port handles about C$400 million ($288 million) worth of goods every day, generating C$268 million in economic activity, according to the authority.

    The labor dispute comes as western Canadian ports locked out dock workers Monday, disrupting an estimated C$800 million in activity per day, according to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

