2024 November 8 17:24

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding receives 98 new orders this year

On November 7th, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holding) Co., Ltd., announced its operating performance report for the third quarter of 2024. The report shows that so far, the company has received 98 new orders this year, with a total value of US111.64 billion (approximately RMB 83.127 billion), completing 259% of the annual order target of US44.5 billion.

In terms of volume, the volume of orders received by the Yangtze River Shipping Industry this year has exceeded the annual level of the past four years and hit a record high.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding pointed out that the increase in orders came from strong demand for dual-fuel container ships, tankers and liquefied gas ships. Among the 98 new ship orders undertaken by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding this year, as many as 54 container ships; except for 5 8,000 TEU container ships that are conventional fuel, the remaining 49 are all dual-fuel ships, including 69,000 TEU and 11 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel ships, and 10 9,000 TEU and 22 17,000 TEU dual-fuel ships.

On November 6th, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding just received 12 17,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG-powered container ships from the German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd. This is the largest ship ordered by Hapag-Lloyd in a Chinese shipyard. Before that, all ships of 15,000 TEU and above in Hapag-Lloyd's fleet were made by South Korea.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding successfully received the first order for an ultra-large ethane carrier (VLEC) and the first order for an ultra-large liquid ammonia carrier (VLAC), becoming the first private shipyard in China to build an ultra-large liquefied gas ship. Among the 16 orders for liquefied petroleum gas ships undertaken by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding this year, they include 5 100,000 cubic meters VLEC, 4 88,000 cubic meters VLAC, and 3 25,000 cubic meters, 2 40,000 cubic meters and 2 48,000 cubic meters medium-sized LPG ships.