2024 November 8 16:25

Transnet National Ports Authority pilots usage of cleaner fuels on its tugboat fleet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has published a Request for Information (RFI) for a strategic pilot project to use green and cleaner fuels for its selected diesel-operated tugboat fleet, according to the company's release.

The RFI has invited interested parties to submit proposals for the technical assessment on old diesel tugboats. The scope of work includes information regarding assessing the condition of the existing tugboats, evaluating components such as the diesel engines, inspecting the mechanical and structural compartments for potential new components or modifications. This initiative is a pilot project to retrofit existing tugboats to utilise alternative fuels including Liquefied Natural Gas, Biodiesel, Hydrogen and Methanol.

Upon the success of the retrofitting pilot phase, the tugboats will be restored to optimal operational performance and efficiency, enabling them to service the ports with using improved fuel and sustainable environmental impact.

“The plans to retrofit TNPA’s tugboat fleet with low-to-no carbon fuel is a significant step towards decarbonising shipping and reducing the carbon footprint of our marine craft. This project stems from TNPA’s energy mix initiatives, which respond to the Ports Authority’s objectives of operating an environmentally sustainable port system,” said TNPA Acting Chief Executive, Phyllis Difeto.

