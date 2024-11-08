2024 November 8 15:34

Wallenius Wilhelmsen exercise options for two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper vessels

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has declared an option for two additional 11,700 CEU Shaper class vessels at China Merchants Jingling Shipyard Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The two declared options are part of the four previously announced outstanding options. Delivery is expected in H2 2028. As part of the agreement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to hold options for two more vessels declarable by H2 2025.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen also intends to upsize two additional vessels from 9,300CEU to 11,700 CEU, bringing the total of upsized Shaper vessels to eight.

“Exercising our options and upsizing further Shaper class vessels fit seamlessly with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's net-zero ambition. The vessels are prepared for net-zero and future fuels from day one and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably.”



“With our sight set on a net-zero future for shipping, upsizing and expanding our Shaper class is a step in the right direction toward that goal," Leroi adds.

The cost of the two optional vessels and the upsizing of the two of the vessels on order, will be in line with the previous order of Shaper class vessels.

Following today’s announcement, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will have a total of 14 Shaper class vessels on order, 8 x 11,700 CEU and 6 x 9,300 CEU vessels.