Fincantieri, VARD and Sandock Austral Shipyards form alliance around the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel

A tripartite alliance between Fincantieri, Vard Marine (VARD), and Sandock Austral Shipyards is poised to reshape the landscape of African maritime security. This strategic collaboration, unveiled today, centers around the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel (VARD 7 055), according to the company's release.

The VARD 7 055 is a 53-meter patrol vessel based upon proven in-service vessels yet tailored specifically for the African operating environment.

This landmark initiative bestows exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights for the VARD 7 055 upon Sandock Austral Shipyards across sub-Saharan Africa, backed by both the global reputation of Fincantieri and VARD. This strategic positioning will not only generate substantial employment opportunities but also stimulate the development of a robust maritime supply chain in South Africa. The alliance's focus on skills and technology transfer will further enrich the local workforce, contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Sandock Austral Shipyards, capitalizing on its strategic location and competitive advantage, is primed to bring significant commercial value to this alliance. The positive repercussions of this endeavor are expected to extend far beyond the maritime sector, fostering broader economic development across the African continent.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups.

Vard Marine is a leading naval architecture and marine engineering company, specializing in innovative vessel designs and a global reference player in OPV design.

Sandock Austral Shipyards is the largest shipyard in Southern Africa.