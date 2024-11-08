2024 November 8 14:25

KOTUG’s SD Waalo begins maiden voyage under bp charter for LNG operations

In August, the SD Waalo has been commissioned and began her maiden voyage to Dakar, Senegal, where she has been chartered with 3 other vessels for a long-term contract, by bp Senegal and Mauritania. The vessels will support LNG tanker berthing at bp’s GTA hub offshore St. Louis, according to Kotug's release.

The SD WAALO, built by Uzmar ( Koceali, Turkey) is a twin Z drive RASTAR 3200, state-of-the-art, high-speed diesel-powered terminal support/escort tug. It was designed by renowned firm Robert Allan Ltd. for maximum efficiency in ship handling and related terminal support duties. The other 3 vessels will be delivered during Q2 2025.

Specification:

Length Overall (LOA): 32.0 meters

Break Horsepower (BHP): 6,866 BHP

Bollard Pull (BP): 82.9 tonnes

FiFi System: FiFi 1 with Water Spray

Oil Recovery: Second-line oil recovery system

Communication: GMDSS-Area 3 Navigation Equipment / Starlink

Accommodation: 10 Persons