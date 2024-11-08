2024 November 8 12:43

QatarEnergy inaugurates four LNG vessels, the first from Korean shipyards

QatarEnergy inaugurated four new conventional-size LNG vessels built in the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard and the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in the Republic of Korea as part of QatarEnergy’s historic fleet expansion program, according to the company's release.

The four new vessels, “Id’asah”, “Nuaijah”, “Umm Swayyah”, and “Lebrethah” are part of 128 total vessels ordered from Korean and Chinese shipyards as part of the largest shipbuilding program in the history of the LNG shipping industry.

The naming of the vessels took place in two separate ceremonies in the city of Geoje, the first of which was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard for the “Id’asah”, the first to be delivered by Samsung.

Minister Al-Kaabi thanked the shipowner, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Asset Management’s Global Transportation Group for their commitment and dedication, and Samsung Heavy Industries for their great workmanship and quality.

In the second naming ceremony, which was held at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard, the first three new LNG vessels to be delivered by Hanwha Ocean as part of this program were named the “Nuaijah”, “Umm Swayyah”, and “Lebrethah”, all of which will shortly join QatarEnergy’s expanding LNG fleet.

Minister Al-Kaabi thanked the vessels’ owners, the Korean KGL Consortium members: Pan Ocean, H-Line Shipping, and SK Shipping, and also thanked Hanwha Ocean for their dedication and commitment.