2024 November 8 12:24

Fincantieri finalizes order with Crystal for a new high-end cruise ship

Fincantieri and Crystal, the leader in exceptional cruise experiences, announced the finalization of an order for the construction of one state-of-the-art high-end cruise ship, following the exercise of the option granted under the two-unit agreements disclosed to the market on June 27. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, is considered as large, according to the company's release.



The new unit, as its sister ships, will boast a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons and accommodate approximately 690 passengers. Developed by renowned international architectural firms, the interior designs will use the finest materials and the best craftsmanship. The ship will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category designed for solo travelers. This commitment to comfort is complemented by one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring personalized service and attention to detail.





