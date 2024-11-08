2024 November 8 09:20

ExxonMobil successfully supplies Hapag-Lloyd with B25 bio marine fuel blend in Antwerp

Hapag-Lloyd’s vessel Colorado Express has successfully bunkered a B25 bio marine fuel blend comprised of ExxonMobil’s Premium HDME 50™ fuel, a 0.10% sulphur Emission Control Area (ECA) fuel, and waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) derived from used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), according to the company's release.



The ‘drop-in’ blend met the requirements of ISO 8217:2017 with the exception of the FAME component. The FAME content complied with EN 14214. The bio component was made material certified as meeting the sustainability requirements of the RED II: feedstocks not in competition with land for food production.



ExxonMobil’s bio marine fuel blend underwent a range of tests prior to delivery in Antwerp. The receiving vessel, which features a Wärtsilä 10RT-flex96C main engine, bunkered 1,320 metric tonnes of the blend. The blend offered an estimated 20.1% well-to-wake greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction compared with conventional marine fuel formulations on an energy basis.



“Hapag-Lloyd aims at having net-zero carbon fleet operations by 2045. As part of that commitment, we are continuously looking for opportunities to onboard new bio blends in our fuels mix. We appreciate ExxonMobil’s efforts to supply us bio blend with ULSFO, which is another step forward in our decarbonisation journey,” said Ilyas Muhammad, Head of Green Fuels at Hapag-Lloyd. “We successfully bunkered bio-ULSFO blend at our Colorado Express and so far our operational experience with this product is positive. We look forward to increasing bio-ULSFO consumption in the future,” said Nikolai Doerner, Senior Manager Biofuels at Hapag-Lloyd.



The Colorado Express used the bio marine fuel blend without incident; both NOx and particulate emissions were within accepted limits.



“ExxonMobil is looking for ways to support our customers [to] reduce their GHG emissions,” said Pelin Gillis, Marine Fuels Sales Manager, BNL, ExxonMobil. “We are proud to have helped Hapag-Lloyd on their journey to a lower GHG emissions future.”



ExxonMobil’s 2030 plans are expected to result in a 20%-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity, including reductions of 40%-50% in upstream intensity, 70%-80% in corporate-wide methane intensity and 60%-70% in corporate-wide flaring intensity. These plans apply to Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets versus 2016 levels.



With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050.