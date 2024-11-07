  The version for the print
    MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Nov 4 - Nov 8, 2024

    The Bunker Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the Week 45, the MABUX global bunker indices moved upward. The 380 HSFO index rose by 5.67 USD: from 529.02 USD/MT last week to 534.69 USD/MT. The VLSFO index increased by 12.98 USD (609.08 USD/MT versus 596.90 USD/MT last week), surpassing the $600 mark again. The MGO index added 24.81 USD (from 750.13 USD/MT last week to 774.94 USD/MT). At the time of writing, the global bunker indices shifted to a moderate downward correction.

    MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - registered moderate growth, rising by $7.31 (from $67.88 last week to $75.19). Despite this increase, the SS remains well below the $100 mark (SS Breakeven). The weekly average for the index fell slightly by $0.44. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread widened by $11.00 ($33.00 versus $22.00 last week), though it hit a record low of $10.00 during the week. The weekly average at the port dropped by $13.34. In Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO spread rose by $14.00, from $99.00 to $113.00, again surpassing the $100.00 mark. The weekly average in Singapore increased by $4.50. Overall, the SS Spread segment indicates a potential for further widening, though values remain below or near the $100.00 threshold, reflecting continued low profitability for the 380 HSFO + scrubber combination. We anticipate a moderate increase in the price differential between 380 HSFO and VLSFO next week. More information is available in the Differentials section of mabux.com.

    Gas prices in Europe have unexpectedly risen as markets remain cautious amid recent supply disruptions from Norway and the U.S. According to Standard Chartered, the recent trend has been to withdraw gas on weekdays and replenish stocks on weekends. This pattern may indicate that the seasonal peak in gas stocks is either close to being reached or has already passed. As of November 4, European regional storage facilities were 95.33% full. The European gas benchmark TTF closed the week with a decline of 2.377 euros/MWh, settling at 40.492 euros/MWh, down from 42.869 euros/MWh the previous week).

    The price of LNG as a bunker fuel at the Port of Sines, Portugal, dropped sharply by USD 100 over the week, reaching USD 848/MT on November 5. Meanwhile, the price gap between LNG and conventional fuel has narrowed significantly. As of November 5, MGO LS was USD 105 cheaper than LNG, compared to a USD 229 difference a week earlier, with MGO LS priced at USD 743/MT in Sines. More details can be found in the LNG Bunkering section on mabux.com.

    During Week 45, the MDI index (the correlation ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) registered the following trends across the four largest global hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    • 380 HSFO segment: Three ports at once: Rotterdam, Singapore and Houston were in the overvalued zone. The weekly averages increased by 3 points in Rotterdam, but decreased by 1 point in Houston. The MDI index in Singapore held steady, still hovering near the 100% correlation mark between the market price and the MABUX digital benchmark. Fujairah remained the only undervalued port, with no change in its index.

    • VLSFO segment: Singapore and Fujairah stayed in the overvalued zone, with the weekly average increasing by 5 points in Singapore and 4 points in Fujairah. Rotterdam and Houston remained undervalued; Rotterdam’s average rose by 10 points, while Fujairah’s decreased by 5 points.

    • MGO LS segment: All four selected ports were undercharged. with Fujairah’s average rising by 4 points while Singapore’s fell by 8 points. The MDI indices in Rotterdam and Houston remained unchanged. The MDI values for all ports were well below the $100.00 mark.

    Overall, the overvalued/undervalued port balance remained stable. Overvalued ports continued to dominate the 380 HSFO segment, while undervalued ports led in the MGO LS segment. No significant changes are anticipated next week. More insights can be found in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section at mabux.com.

    The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) and the NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) have urged EU leaders to make shipping a key component of the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal. They advocate for at least 40% of the clean fuels and innovative technologies required to achieve the EU’s climate goals for shipping to be produced within Europe. A recent report by Mario Draghi indicates that the transition of the shipping industry to sustainable energy will demand an annual investment of €40 billion from 2031 to 2050. ECSA and T&E emphasize that building a European supply chain for clean fuels is essential to enable the shipping sector to meet its decarbonization goals and to support Europe’s broader climate objectives. The two organizations have presented a “wish list” for EU action, highlighting the need to position shipping, clean fuel production, and technological innovation as critical to Europe’s green energy transition. Their recommendations include accelerating the shift of European shipping to clean fuels, using funds from the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) to support maritime decarbonization via EU and national investment plans, and securing both public and private financing. Additionally, they call for guaranteed access to clean energy for shipping through mandatory fuel supply requirements for producers and suppliers at European ports.

    We expect the upward trend across all bunker fuel segments to persist into next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

2024 November 7

18:00 Innovation Norway and Team Norway sign two agreements aimed at advancing sustainable maritime solutions
17:54 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Nov 4 - Nov 8, 2024
17:36 Konecranes expands emissions reduction ambition by committing to setting long-term, science-based net-zero targets
17:16 HD KSOE receives AiP from LR and LISCR for ammonia fuel-related equipment
17:08 ClassNK granted its “ELW (HP)” notation to bulk carrier “ROYAL LAUREL”
16:42 Equinor strengthens its position in the Norwegian Sea
16:24 Provaris Energy raises A$1.5 million to support hydrogen and CO₂ initiatives
15:56 Catator joins Ammonia Energy Association to accelerate adoption of ammonia for shipping
15:46 Scandlines wins innovation award of the German mobility industry
14:33 Flex LNG agrees to amend the existing time charter agreements for the two LNG carriers
13:41 ADNOC secures 15-year sales and purchase agreement for Ruwais LNG project
13:07 Three fugitive methane detection and measurement technology companies selected for feasibility studies
12:44 Irving Shipbuilding chooses TMC for Canadian patrol ships
12:24 ADNOC awards $490 mln contract to expand world’s largest 3D seismic survey
11:59 First Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 completes sea trials
11:13 GTT receives an order from a Korean shipyard for the tank design of a new Floating Storage Regasification Unit
10:58 Hapag-Lloyd orders 24 LNG- fuelled boxships

2024 November 6

18:00 DFDS launches a new freight ferry service between Italy and Egypt
17:34 Viking names two newest Nile River ships in Luxor
17:18 Enova grants EUR 65m to five hydrogen projects for maritime fuel in Norway
16:48 COSCO SHIPPING signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BYD
16:25 Shipyards deliver a record 410 container ships in 2024
15:28 Syngenta and Maersk extend partnership in more sustainable and innovative supply chain solutions
14:41 Ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie post results for the first three quarters of 2024
14:18 China plans to increase low-carbon bunkering capacity at Shanghai Port to more than 1 million tonnes per year by 2030
13:44 Singapore Methanol signs MOU with Global Energy to advance bio-methanol fuel
12:23 Höegh Evi signs MoU with the port of Port-La Nouvelle to develop a floating terminal for hydrogen imports
11:59 TORM capital increase in connection with delivery of one 2015-built MR vessel
11:29 Intra-Asia сontainer shipping market outpaces global growth – Drewry
10:09 ICTSI net income up 31% to US$632.58mln in Jan-Sept 2024
09:04 Guangzhou Shipbuilding completes the annual ship delivery target
08:52 CSSC held naming ceremony for last of 10 container ships built for Seaspan

2024 November 5

18:27 RS successfully completes annual survey of the legendary nuclear-powered icebreaker LENIN
18:24 Expanded emissions rules to be implemented at California ports from January 1, 2025
17:35 COSCO Shipping launches innovative ammonia-fueled ammonia/LPG vessel design
17:19 PIL orders five more LNG dual-fuel vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
16:57 Chevron expands supply of marine lubricants to include Port Elizabeth, South Africa
16:29 EDGE Group and Fincantieri sign MoU to jointly develop underwater solutions
15:53 Cadeler signs firm contracts with ScottishPower Renewables for East Anglia TWO foundation and turbine transportation and installation
15:03 Sea1 Offshore steps up with two new vessel orders
14:35 COSCO SHIPPING becomes second largest shareholder of Shenzhen Yantian Port
13:48 MOL (Asia Oceania) invests in joint development/investment 'logistics infrastructure' projects in Southeast Asia
13:13 Kongsberg Maritime propulsion selected for new Peruvian Navy frigate programme
12:53 ADNOC and Masdar collaborate with Microsoft to drive AI deployment and low-carbon solutions
12:24 MOL to build logistic center on Kobe's Port Island
11:19 APM Terminals announces appointment of new Managing Director for Suez Canal Container Terminal
10:42 Hapag-Lloyd christens the “Hamburg Express” in the Port of Hamburg

2024 November 4

17:27 Hapag-Lloyd christens the “Hamburg Express” in the Port of Hamburg
15:52 Paradip Port to be fully mechanised by 2030
14:13 Autonomous vessel to sail 1,500 km from Mumbai to Tuticorin
13:48 DPA Kandla in a plan for new container terminal and multipurpose berth with ₹27,000 crore investment
12:18 China's 41st Antarctic expedition begins
10:34 10 years old Meyer Turku aims for carbon-neutral shipbuilding
09:41 Port of Vancouver vessel traffic management system enhances marine safety and trade efficiency throughout Burrard Inlet

2024 November 3

15:57 Babcock completes deep maintenance of Lambeth River Station
14:09 Fincantieri and BQ Solutions sign MoU to advance naval education and training in Qatar 31 October 2024
12:51 Rolls-Royce develops new mtu energy and automation solutions for future submarines
10:19 Cepsa changes its name to Moeve
09:46 Singapore says no oil sightings arising from oil-related incidents

2024 November 2

18:06 Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel wins Green Ship Award at SRS Forum
17:20 VTTI looks to buy into LNG terminals in Asia
16:48 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding signs contracts for 12 large container ships in the past 10 days
16:32 CHIMBUSCO secures its first LNG refueling service in Europe
15:46 SLB OneSubsea awarded subsea boosting contract for bp’s Kaskida project in Gulf of Mexico
15:24 Wilson Sons to start construction of three new eco-friendly tugboats in 2025
14:57 Rem Offshore holds keel laying ceremony for REM Pioneer
12:30 World's first conversion of large container ship to run on methanol successfully completed
11:52 New offshore platform taps into potential of heavy-oil reserves in China
11:24 HRDD completes desulphurization tower system conversion for a PCTC
09:48 TOWT launches its first cargo sailing ship in Le Havre