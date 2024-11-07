2024 November 7 18:00

Innovation Norway and Team Norway sign two agreements aimed at advancing sustainable maritime solutions

Innovation Norway and Team Norway announce two landmark agreements aimed at advancing sustainable maritime solutions, signed today at the Singapore Norway Innovation Conference (SNIC) 2024, according to Evoy's release.



The first agreement—a Letter of Intent (LOI)—was signed to develop a fully electric high-speed harbor craft specifically designed for Singapore’s maritime landscape. The second agreement—a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)—was signed between Yinson GreenTech and Evoy, aiming to foster collaboration in marine electrification across Asia.



The LOI signed between Lita Ocean, SeaTech Solutions, Pascal Technologies, and Evoy marks a key milestone in Singapore’s ongoing efforts to decarbonize its maritime industry. The project will develop a fully electric passenger harbor craft, integrating cutting-edge technologies like advanced electric propulsion and air lubrication systems to maximize energy efficiency and performance. This new vessel will set new standards for sustainable harbor operations and support Singapore’s green transformation goals in maritime transportation.

The collaboration builds on previous advancements in electric harbor crafts in Singapore, positioning the project as a critical step toward achieving maritime decarbonization and a cleaner, greener future for the region.



Yinson GreenTech and Evoy have signed an MoU that will combine their strengths to drive marine electrification in the region. Yinson GreenTech’s innovative electrification solutions, paired with Evoy’s state-of-the-art electric propulsion systems, will support the conversion of internal combustion engine (ICE) vessels to electric power and foster the development of new electric vessels.

This partnership is aimed at advancing the transition to a more sustainable maritime industry, with the shared goal of exploring new opportunities, collaborating on upcoming projects, and playing a key role in the broader transition to greener shipping solutions in Asia.