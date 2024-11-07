2024 November 7 17:36

Konecranes expands emissions reduction ambition by committing to setting long-term, science-based net-zero targets

Konecranes today announced it will set net-zero group emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, complementing its existing near-term target of halving emissions from its own operations as well as its value chain by 2030.

Konecranes aims to be the world leader in material handling solutions creating value for everyone, and has taken significant steps in decarbonizing both its own operations and its value chain, according to the company's release. Its near-term climate targets were already approved by SBTi in 2022:

Halving absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, using 2019 as the base year.

Halving Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, and the use of sold products, by 2030, also using 2019 as the base year.

Konecranes has made steady progress towards meeting these targets, hitting the Scope 1 and 2 targets already in 2022, and with Scope 3 emissions cut by 19% at end-2023.

The long-term target of reaching net-zero emissions will be developed and submitted to SBTi for approval latest during the next 24 months, a process that is in line with the science-based targets standard.





