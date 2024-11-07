2024 November 7 15:56

Catator joins Ammonia Energy Association to accelerate adoption of ammonia for shipping

Catator joined Ammonia Energy Association (AEA), according to the company's release.

The Ammonia Energy Association was founded in 2004 to promote the responsible use of ammonia in a sustainable economy. Its mission encompasses both the decarbonization of ammonia in existing sectors and the adoption of low-emission ammonia as a fuel and energy carrier to decarbonize other sectors. AEA is committed to enabling the global ammonia value chain to achieve net-zero by 2050.



AEA is now a global trade association with 270+ corporate members that represent the full value chain of ammonia across multiple sectors. AEA work together with member companies and partner organizations to share knowledge, foster collaboration, develop key programs, and engage in advocacy with industry, policymakers, and the public to promote the safe and sustainable adoption of low-emission ammonia.

Catator has been working with ammonia cracking for over a decade. Catator's CataLite® and CataRex® technologies make ammonia cracking reactors more compact and efficient - improving performance, reducing footprint and simplifying system design.