2024 November 7 13:41

ADNOC secures 15-year sales and purchase agreement for Ruwais LNG project

ADNOC announced the signing of the first long-term sales and purchase Agreement (SPA) for the lower-carbon Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The SPA converts the previous Heads of Agreement between ADNOC and SEFE announced in March into a definitive agreement.

The 15-year, 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) SPA was signed with SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH. The LNG will primarily be sourced from the Ruwais LNG project, with deliveries expected to start in 2028 upon commencement of its commercial operations.

To date, over 7 mtpa of Ruwais LNG project’s production capacity has been committed to international customers through long-term agreements.

The SPA builds on the UAE-Germany Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) signed by the UAE and Germany in 2022, which aims to advance cooperation in energy security, decarbonization and lower-carbon fuels.



The Ruwais LNG plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.