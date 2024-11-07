  The version for the print
    Three fugitive methane detection and measurement technology companies selected for feasibility studies

    Safetytech Accelerator, in partnership with Carnival, Chevron, Seapeak LNG, and Shell, has selected Framergy, Xplorobot, and Sorama as the three technology providers to be evaluated by the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) to tackle the critical challenge of measuring fugitive methane emissions on ships, according to MAMII's release.

    Launched in September 2022 and led by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector. It currently has 23 leading shipping companies as Anchor Partners.

    Following a challenge held in March 2024 aimed at identifying potential technologies that can detect, measure or potentially capture fugitive emissions, Safetytech Accelerator evaluated over 100 technology providers. From this pool, five companies were shortlisted, and now Framergy, Xplorobot, and Sorama have entered the evaluation phase. This phase includes feasibility studies and pilots in partnership with MAMII Anchor Partners – Carnival Cruises, Chevron, Seapeak LNG, and Shell. If successful, these solutions could be adopted across the maritime industry.
     
    Xplorobot offers a handheld device and platform that accurately detects and quantifies fugitive methane emissions on ships. Using AI and computer vision, the solution captures data on equipment allowing to pinpoint leak locations and overlay real time leak rate values for a comprehensive view of the situation and addressing the issue quickly. It is designed to integrate with existing video and alerting systems without requiring specialised training.

    Sorama offers acoustic cameras designed to detect gas leaks through sound and vibration. The technology provides 3D visualization of sound fields, which may help to pinpoint the leak location directly on a screen, eliminating the need for complex analysis. The technology includes integrated AI and onboard software that can detect anomalies and classify specific sounds.

    Framergy has developed an innovative portfolio of adsorbents and catalysts based on coordination chemistry. One of their products, AYRSORB™ F250, with its ultra-high surface area and targeted molecule capture has the potential to detect, capture and store fugitive methane leaks by selectively filtering and concentrating methane from the surrounding air.

    Chevron Shipping Company, LLC is the specialized marine division of Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Established to manage the transportation of Chevron’s global oil, gas, and refined products, Chevron Shipping operates a fleet of modern, technologically advanced vessels, including crude oil and product tankers, LNG carriers, and other support vessels.

    Shell Shipping & Maritime is the dedicated global shipping and maritime arm of Shell. With over a century of experience, this division ensures the safe and efficient transport of Shell’s oil, gas, and products across the globe. Shell Shipping & Maritime manages a large fleet of LNG carriers, tankers, and support vessels.
     
    Carnival Corporation & plc is the world’s largest cruise company, operating a fleet of over 90 vessels across nine global cruise line brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Cunard, among others. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Carnival has become synonymous with delivering memorable vacation experiences to millions of passengers annually. The company is a pioneer in the cruise industry, offering diverse itineraries that span the globe, from the Caribbean and Mediterranean to Alaska and Asia.
     
    Seapeak, formerly known as Teekay LNG Partners, is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers. With a modern fleet of over 80 vessels, including LNG carriers, LPG carriers and multi-gas vessels, Seapeak plays a crucial role in the global energy supply chain. The company’s fleet is chartered to leading energy companies around the world, ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of vital energy resources. The company leverages advanced maritime technologies and practices to minimize its environmental impact, aligning with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Seapeak’s experienced management team and strategic partnerships enable it to adapt to the evolving energy landscape while maintaining a focus on delivering value to its stakeholders.
     
    Safetytech Accelerator, established by Lloyd’s Register, is the first fully dedicated technology accelerator focused on advancing innovation in safety-critical industries, with a mission to make the world safer, more resilient, and more sustainable through the wider adoption of technology.
     
    MAMII Full list of members: BP, Capital Gas, Carnival Corporation & Plc, Celsius Tankers, Chevron, CMA CGM, GTT, JPMorgan, Knutsen Group, Lloyd’s Register, Maran Gas Maritime, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, GTT, MISC, NYK Line, Seapeak, Seaspan Corporation, Shell, TMS Cardiff Gas, Total Energies, UK P&I Club.

