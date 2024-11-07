2024 November 7 12:44

Irving Shipbuilding chooses TMC for Canadian patrol ships

TMC Compressors has been contracted by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to deliver the marine compressed air system for two newbuild Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) that the shipbuilder is constructing for the Canadian Coast Guard, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, Norway-headquartered TMC will provide a complete marine compressed air system, including compressors for service and control air, for both AOPS. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

TMC’s compressors are renowned worldwide for their operational reliability and low energy consumption, and they are designed so that crews can maintain the compressors themselves. In total, this reduces both the shipowner’s fuel and operating costs as well as emissions to air.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s AOPS will be tasked with a wide range of missions. Both ships will operate as the Canadian Coast Guard’s primary platform with increased capabilities to support fisheries enforcement on Canada’s east coast, support search and rescue and icebreaking operations, while strengthening Canada’s presence in the Arctic.



TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and transport it to Irving Shipbuilding’s yard in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Irving Shipbuilding is Canada’s National Shipbuilder, selected in 2011 to build the new fleet of combat vessels to the Royal Canadian Navy.

To date, five Arctic and Offshore Patrol ships have been delivered for the Royal Canadian Navy and a further three are under construction.

The company is building the final two variants of the AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard before commencing the larger River-class destroyer (RCD) Fleet.