2024 November 7 12:24

ADNOC awards $490 mln contract to expand world’s largest 3D seismic survey

ADNOC announced the award of a contract to BGP Inc., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company (CNPC), worth up to $490 million (AED1.79 billion), to expand the scope of the world’s largest combined three-dimensional (3D) onshore and offshore seismic survey currently underway in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The contract will focus on identifying additional oil and gas resources in ADNOC’s producing onshore fields.

ADNOC and BGP will leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accelerate interpretation of the seismic data, maximize resource recovery and the use of existing infrastructure in producing fields to enhance efficiencies.

Over 70% of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, highlighting ADNOC’s commitment to supporting local economic and industrial growth as it strengthens its position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider.

The 3D Mega Seismic Survey project was initiated by ADNOC in late 2018 and marked the start of the world’s largest continuous seismic survey, covering 85,000 squared kilometers (km2) across onshore and offshore areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The project is designed to provide high-resolution and high-fold 3D seismic data, offering a comprehensive understanding of the region’s complex geological structures.