    DFDS launches a new freight ferry service between Italy and Egypt

    DFDS launches a new direct ferry service between Egypt and Italy, marking a significant expansion in the Mediterranean region. The establishment of a reliable and efficient connection between Damietta in Egypt and Trieste in Italy will support the trade flows between North Africa and Europe, according to the company's release.

    With the introduction of this new line between Egypt and Italy, DFDS is integrating Egypt into its service network for the first time and launching the first freight ferry service between these markets in around a decade.

    The new route will facilitate the transportation of mainly fresh vegetables and fruits, textiles and other goods from Egypt to Europe via the Port of Trieste, and various goods such as dairy, agricultural and industrial products from Europe to Egypt. This new line offers a fast and cost-effective alternative to container shipping, particularly for perishable goods.

    The maiden voyage is scheduled to commence on November 29, 2024, and will depart from the Port of Damietta to the Port of Trieste. The service will operate with a weekly departure from each port, from Damietta on Fridays and Trieste on Mondays with a sailing time of approximately 68 hours.

    DFDS has entered into a strategic partnership with Pan Marine Shipping Services, a leader in shipping and logistics services in Egypt. Pan Marine has secured a dedicated terminal in Damietta port for this new route and is equipped to handle all shipments, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for loading and unloading cargo.

    The new route was launched at an event in Cairo, Egypt on November 5th, 2024, attended by local officials and DFDS customers and representatives.

