2024 November 6 17:34

Viking names two newest Nile River ships in Luxor

Viking named its newest river ships, the Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek, with a special celebration in Luxor, Egypt, according to the company's release.

The Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek are identical sister ships to the Viking Aton and the Viking Osiris and are state-of-the-art vessels designed specifically to navigate the Nile River on Viking’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary and built at Massara shipyard in Cairo.

The naming ceremony of the Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek took place at Viking’s exclusive docking location in Luxor and was followed by a celebratory dinner inside the nearby Karnak Temple.

An identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris and the Viking Aton, the Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek feature several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace. Other ships in the Egypt fleet include the Viking Ra and the MS Antares. Viking plans to welcome four additional ships in the next two years—the Viking Amun and the Viking Thoth in 2025 and the Viking Sekhmet and the Viking Ptah in 2026—which would bring Viking’s fleet to 10 vessels on the Nile River.

Viking was also named a “Best Luxury River Cruise of 2024” in Forbes’ “Best Luxury Cruises” list.