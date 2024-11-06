2024 November 6 17:18

Enova grants EUR 65m to five hydrogen projects for maritime fuel in Norway

Five projects for hydrogen production receive support from Enova. The venture is to be a springboard for the use of hydrogen in Norwegian shipping, according to the company's release.

In total, the projects that have received support under Enova's initiative, now and in 2022, will contribute to a production capacity of 100 MW, which corresponds to approx. 40 tons of hydrogen per day.

In addition, the projects will contribute to an emission reduction of 200,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. This corresponds to 5.5 per cent of the national emissions from shipping and fishing of 3.66 million tonnes of CO2 per year, according to Statistics Norway figures from 2022.

The emission reduction requires investment in a corresponding number of vessels, in order to be able to use the hydrogen.

In December 2023, Enova announced a strong strengthening of its investment in hydrogen and ammonia as fuel in the maritime sector.

New programs will support both production and infrastructure for hydrogen, ammonia and support for hydrogen and ammonia vessels.

The aim of the investment as a whole is to realize the first functioning value chains for both hydrogen and ammonia as fuel in Norway.

Enova has announced that there will be a similar program for support for bunkering facilities for ammonia for shipping along the coast.