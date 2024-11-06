2024 November 6 16:48

COSCO SHIPPING signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BYD

On the morning of November 6, 2024, COSCO SHIPPING Special Transportation Co., Ltd. and BYD Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement, according to COSCO's release.



After more than 20 years of rapid development, BYD has set up more than 30 industrial parks around the world, covering electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit, and plays a pivotal role in these fields, from energy acquisition, storage, to application, to build a zero-emission new energy overall solution.

COSCO SHIPPING Special Transport is a shipping company under COSCO SHIPPING Group engaged in special vessel transportation and related business, currently has the world's largest and most comprehensive strength of the world's leading special transport fleet.