2024 November 6 15:28

Syngenta and Maersk extend partnership in more sustainable and innovative supply chain solutions

Syngenta Crop Protection, a global leader in agricultural innovation, and Maersk, a global integrator of logistics, announced the extension of their fourth-party logistics (4PL) partnership for an additional five years. This renewed collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to responsible logistics through continuous supply chain optimisation and innovation, according to Maersk's release.

A 4PL provider takes third-party logistics further by managing resources, technology, infrastructure, and other logistics providers to design, build, and deliver customised supply chain solutions. This concept is integral to Maersk’s Logistics & Services product offering and a key element of its strategy to provide its customers with leading supply chain management solutions from factory to final destination.



A cornerstone of the collaboration is the constant focus on more sustainable logistics, with both companies highly committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the supply chain. Maersk aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions across its entire business by 2040, while Syngenta’s sustainability priorities are accelerating efforts to decarbonize its operations and set clear targets for sustainable operations. Under the collaboration, regular reporting on emissions and ongoing dialogue on sustainability outcomes are key determinants of business performance.

Over the past eight years, Syngenta and Maersk have successfully navigated major disruptions thanks to significantly increased resilience, including the Covid pandemic and the Red Sea crisis and identified opportunities for reducing GHG emissions from Syngenta’s supply chain.



The extended partnership reinforces Syngenta's and Maersk's shared commitment to sustainability and innovation as industry leaders in driving efficient, resilient, and environmentally responsible supply chain solutions.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group.