2024 November 6 14:41

Ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie post results for the first three quarters of 2024

The results of the ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie for the first three quarters of 2024 are stable. Similar values ​​with the previous year are noted, in particular: in the handling of general cargo - both ferry and the entire cargo sector.

The port of Szczecin recorded a significant increase in timber handling. This group of cargoes has been increasing its share in the port's results since the beginning of the year. It was the leader in the second quarter of this year, when it increased by more than 60% year-on-year, and now it has recorded growth of as much as 94.5%, and the work does not stop.



Handling for three quarters amounted to 23.9 million tons (cumulatively), which led to a loss of -11.4% compared to last year. Coal had a significant impact on the decline in transshipment - in this group of cargoes, we recorded an annual decline of more than 60% (almost 62%). We also recorded lower results for grain and fuel transshipment.



- Attributing the current situation to the previous year is subject to an error associated with the inflated results of coal transshipment in 2022 and 2023, which is due to the geopolitical situation, not the economic one, - explains Jarosław Sergiy, President of ZMPSiŚ.



Currently, we are seeing a return to transshipment figures similar to those of 2021. - This trend is also evident in the average cost of daily transshipment, - explains the President.



The results of the work of Polish ports were commented by Arkadiusz Marczewka, State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure:

It's very good. Comparing year to year, net profit increased in: Port of Gdańsk by 30.25 million (+17%) Port of Gdynia by 20.43 million (+23%) Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście by 22.37 million (+25%). These are really good data that show that putting ports in the hands of specialists, as I announced, brings tangible results. As for transhipments, excluding coal, which the previous government imported in excessive quantities, it is also good. Polish ports recorded a slight increase in overall transshipment.