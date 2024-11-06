2024 November 6 13:44

Singapore Methanol signs MOU with Global Energy to advance bio-methanol fuel

Singapore Methanol Private Limited and Global Energy Overseas announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that brings together expertise and vision to advance sustainable maritime fuel solutions. This partnership aims to drive the development and promotion of bio-methanol as a commercially viable, eco-friendly bunker fuel option, with broader ambitions to support decarbonization goals within the shipping industry, according to Singapore Methanol's release.

Under this agreement, Singapore Methanol and Global Energy Overseas, a subsidiary of Global Energy International Ltd., will collaborate on projects including FuelEU Maritime compliance pooling, the storage and distribution of green methanol, and the exploration of advanced alternative marine fuels. These initiatives align with our shared commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting regulatory requirements for carbon intensity reduction.